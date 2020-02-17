Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home
1132 Prospect Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 905-4167
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home
1132 Prospect Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, St. Paul of the Cross Parish
1217 Prospect Ave
South Scranton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Maloney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Maloney Sr.


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. Maloney Sr. Obituary
Thomas J. Maloney Sr. died Friday evening at home surrounded by his family. Tom was preceded in death by his beloved wife and best friend, the former Dolores A. Kobesky, in 2009, as they celebrated 53 years of marriage.

Born in "the Patch" section of Scranton on Jan. 21, 1931, he was the son of the late Martin and Helen "Pac" Potts Maloney. Tom was a graduate of St. Ann's High School, attended West Texas State College, Lackawanna College, University of Manchester, England, and was an alumni of Temple University, majoring in business and accounting.

Tom proudly served in the United States Air Force as a staff sergeant during the Korean War and was stationed throughout Europe. While serving our country, he was awarded the Good Conduct medal. He later served with the Air Force Reserve. His training began at Sampson Air Force Base where in recent years, his daughter and son-in-law presented him with a "Memorial Brick" that is encased at Sampson Memorial Museum. Tom was a member of American Legion Post 0966. He was a member of St. Paul of the Cross Parish and a past member of the Nativity Social Club.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the PLCB for over 30 years. He was also previously employed by Federal Pacific, A&P Warehouse and enjoyed working with his friend at Chorba Construction. Tom was always working to support his family. Most of all he cherished his time with his wife, Dolores. They were truly inseparable. He was active with his son's sporting events, enjoyed fishing with his family and later attended his grandchildren's activities. Tom, along with his wife Dolores, were active supporters and volunteers of Serving Seniors Inc. and enjoyed attending their events.

Tom was an avid Notre Dame, 49er and a proud fan of the Boston Red Sox, where he enjoyed watching games with his son-in-law, Mark.

Our Dad was a very kind, honest, hardworking, compassionate and loving man and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

The family would like to extend its gratitude and many thanks for the care that was given by Dr. Kenneth Sebastianelli and his exceptional staff, CareGivers America and Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

Tom is survived by his loving daughter and caregiver, Mary Anne Maloney-Evans and friend, son-in-law and caregiver, Mark Evans, Scranton; sons, Thomas Jr. and wife, Brenda, Falls, and their children, Ryan (Jess), Dylan, Erin and Lauren; Timothy and wife, Julie, Tunkhannock, and their sons, Tim Jr. and Tony; Mark and wife, Christine, Clarks Summit, and their children, Meghan, Chelsea and Chloe (Ryan Schwartz); a brother, Gerald (Ann Marie); sisters–in-law, Marie Peters and Mary Maloney; brother-in-law, Charles Jobst; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents and beloved wife, Tom was preceded in death by his wife's parents, Anthony and Steffie Kobesky; brother, Frank; and sisters, Ann Jordan and Joan Jobst.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, St. Paul of the Cross Parish, 1217 Prospect Ave., South Scranton. Interment, with military honors, Sacred Hearts Cemetery, Davis Street, Scranton. Those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to church Wednesday morning.

Friends may call Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Serving Seniors Inc., 538 Spruce St., Suite 408, Scranton, PA 18503; Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or to the donor's preferred charity in Tom's name.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -