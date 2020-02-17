|
Thomas J. Maloney Sr. died Friday evening at home surrounded by his family. Tom was preceded in death by his beloved wife and best friend, the former Dolores A. Kobesky, in 2009, as they celebrated 53 years of marriage.
Born in "the Patch" section of Scranton on Jan. 21, 1931, he was the son of the late Martin and Helen "Pac" Potts Maloney. Tom was a graduate of St. Ann's High School, attended West Texas State College, Lackawanna College, University of Manchester, England, and was an alumni of Temple University, majoring in business and accounting.
Tom proudly served in the United States Air Force as a staff sergeant during the Korean War and was stationed throughout Europe. While serving our country, he was awarded the Good Conduct medal. He later served with the Air Force Reserve. His training began at Sampson Air Force Base where in recent years, his daughter and son-in-law presented him with a "Memorial Brick" that is encased at Sampson Memorial Museum. Tom was a member of American Legion Post 0966. He was a member of St. Paul of the Cross Parish and a past member of the Nativity Social Club.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the PLCB for over 30 years. He was also previously employed by Federal Pacific, A&P Warehouse and enjoyed working with his friend at Chorba Construction. Tom was always working to support his family. Most of all he cherished his time with his wife, Dolores. They were truly inseparable. He was active with his son's sporting events, enjoyed fishing with his family and later attended his grandchildren's activities. Tom, along with his wife Dolores, were active supporters and volunteers of Serving Seniors Inc. and enjoyed attending their events.
Tom was an avid Notre Dame, 49er and a proud fan of the Boston Red Sox, where he enjoyed watching games with his son-in-law, Mark.
Our Dad was a very kind, honest, hardworking, compassionate and loving man and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
The family would like to extend its gratitude and many thanks for the care that was given by Dr. Kenneth Sebastianelli and his exceptional staff, CareGivers America and Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
Tom is survived by his loving daughter and caregiver, Mary Anne Maloney-Evans and friend, son-in-law and caregiver, Mark Evans, Scranton; sons, Thomas Jr. and wife, Brenda, Falls, and their children, Ryan (Jess), Dylan, Erin and Lauren; Timothy and wife, Julie, Tunkhannock, and their sons, Tim Jr. and Tony; Mark and wife, Christine, Clarks Summit, and their children, Meghan, Chelsea and Chloe (Ryan Schwartz); a brother, Gerald (Ann Marie); sisters–in-law, Marie Peters and Mary Maloney; brother-in-law, Charles Jobst; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents and beloved wife, Tom was preceded in death by his wife's parents, Anthony and Steffie Kobesky; brother, Frank; and sisters, Ann Jordan and Joan Jobst.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, St. Paul of the Cross Parish, 1217 Prospect Ave., South Scranton. Interment, with military honors, Sacred Hearts Cemetery, Davis Street, Scranton. Those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to church Wednesday morning.
Friends may call Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Serving Seniors Inc., 538 Spruce St., Suite 408, Scranton, PA 18503; Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or to the donor's preferred charity in Tom's name.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 17, 2020