Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services
262 Railroad Avenue
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 342-3657
Thomas J. Mangan Jr. Obituary

Thomas J. Mangan Jr., 80, of Scranton, passed away on Sunday. His wife of 57 years is JoAnn Sevensky Mangan.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Thomas Sr. and Eileen Wallace Mangan. Tom was a United States Army veteran, having served with the 75th Artillery with the 2nd Howitzer Battalion and retired after 41 years with the Pennsylvania Gas and Water Company.

Tom is also survived by one daughter, Gail Brown and husband, Daniel, Clarks Summit; one son, Thomas Mangan III, Pittston; two granddaughters, JoAnn K. Mangan, Swoyersville; and Brady Brown, Clarks Summit; one brother-in-law, Brother Robert Sevensky, OHC.

As per Tom's request, there will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton.


