|
|
Thomas J. "Tom, T.J." McGrail, 77, of Nazareth, following an afternoon spent in the company of his family, passed away peacefully from this world on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Tom was born in West Scranton on July 17, 1942, to the late Thomas F. and Susannah (Francis) McGrail. He attended West Scranton High School before enlisting in the United States Navy. Tom was especially proud to have served aboard the Aircraft Carrier USS Wasp during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Tom was predeceased by his beloved wife, Joan M. (Kenney) McGrail, with whom he shared 33 years of marriage. Tom was a chemical operator for J. T. Baker Chemical Co., Phillipsburg, N.J. He was a member of Brown and Lynch American Legion Post 9, Palmer Twp., and a social member of East Lawn Fire Company. Tom was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.
On June 17, 2000, Tom married Derry Bryer, who survives him. He is also survived by his daughters, Sharon J. McGrail-Szabo (Scott A.), of Hellertown; Traci L. (John D.) Stocker, of Nazareth; stepsons, Joshua J. (Allison Doyle) LaBarba, of Bethlehem; Jarred W. (Diana Grecu) LaBarba, of Bethlehem; Patrick D. (Dustin Isenberg) LaBarba, of Easton. He will be forever missed by grandchildren, Daniel and Rebecca Stocker, Brett and Brynne Szabo, Bonnie Ayotte and Tessa Labarba. He was predeceased by brother, John F. "Jack" McGrail.
Family and friends are invited to a guided remembrance from attendees' cars on Wednesday, May 27, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, followed by a service for the family at 1:30 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the 's Project, 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011; and/or Last Chance Ranch, 9 Beck Road, Quakertown, PA 18951.
Published in Scranton Times on May 25, 2020