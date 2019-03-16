Obituary

The Rev. Thomas J. O'Malley passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at St. Mary's Villa, Elmhurst Twp.



Father O'Malley was born in Scranton, Pa., on April 21, 1940. He was the son of the late Thomas L. O'Malley and Mary (Ferguson) O'Malley.



Father O'Malley received his early education at Holy Rosary High School, Scranton. He attended the University of Scranton and entered St. Mary's Seminary, Baltimore, where he studied for the priesthood and obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and a Bachelor of Sacred Theology. Father O'Malley was ordained to the priesthood on May 28, 1966, in St. Peter's Cathedral, Scranton, by the Most Rev. J. Carroll McCormick, late bishop of Scranton.



Father also studied at Marywood College, Scranton, Pa., earning a Master of Science in religious education in 1977 and a Master of Arts in counseling in 1978.



Father O'Malley served as assistant pastor pro tem at St. Patrick's, Milford, 1966. He also served as assistant pastor at St. Ann's, Faxon, 1966-1968; St. John's, Susquehanna, 1968-1970; and St. Jude, Mountain Top, 1970-1977. In 1977, Father O'Malley was appointed administrator and director of religious formation at Bishop Neumann High School, Williamsport, while in residence at St. Lawrence, South Williamsport.



Father O'Malley received his first pastorate in 1980 at St. Francis Xavier, Friendsville, and St. Thomas the Apostle, Little Meadows. In 1985, Father was appointed pastor at St. Gabriel, Hazleton, where he served until 1989, when he was appointed pastor at St. Leo the Great, Ashley. Father O'Malley served as pastor at St. Leo's for 25 years until his retirement and appointment as pastor emeritus in 2014. In 2004, while remaining pastor at St. Leo the Great, Father was appointed administrator of Holy Rosary, Ashley.



In addition, Father O'Malley also served the Diocese as dean of Luzerne County (Southeast), 1985-1988; dean of Ashley/ Mountain Top, 1992-1998; and was appointed to the Board of Directors of Holy Redeemer Regional School System in 2007.



Father O'Malley celebrated the 50th anniversary of his ordination with a Pontifical Mass celebrated by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, D.D. J.C.L., in 2016. After retirement, he enjoyed celebrating Mass at both St. Eulalia's and St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home in Elmhurst Twp.



In addition to his parents, Father O'Malley was also preceded in death by Thomas A. McGoff, brother-in-law; and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles, including Thomas J. and Frances O'Malley Kearney, who helped raise him after the death of his mother at the age of 5.



Father O'Malley is survived by a sister, Mariel O'Malley McGoff; a niece, Carolyn Mlynarczyk and husband, Peter; nephews, Michael McGoff and fiancée, Kimberly Ephault; Brian McGoff and wife, Cynthia; and Timothy McGoff; six great-nieces; and nephews and numerous cousins.



The family would like to express its deepest gratitude to the staff of St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home and Hospice of the Sacred Heart.



A Pontifical Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., bishop of Scranton, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Mary, Mother of God Parish (Holy Rosary Church), 316 William St., Scranton, Pa. Interment will be in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.



Friends may call at Mary, Mother of God Parish (Holy Rosary Church), 316 William St., Scranton, Pa., on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Solemn Vespers will be celebrated at 7 p.m. following the viewing.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Frances of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.



Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lehman Family Funeral Service, 689 Hazle St., Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Condolences:

