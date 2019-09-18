|
|
Thomas J. O'Reilly, 55, of Union Dale died Saturday at home.
Born in Astoria, Queens, N.Y., he was the son of the late Thomas V. and Marie O'Reilly. He attended Carmel High School in New York and earned an associate degree at Johnson College in Biomedical Technology. He was employed by RCA/Thomson Electronics and later Geisinger Community Medical Center in the biomedical department.
Tom was a lifelong fan of the N.Y. Giants and N.Y. Mets. He was a talented craftsman. He was happiest in his garden and his passion for landscaping and gardening led him to events with the Susquehanna County Garden Club. He loved spending time with his family and was looking forward to the birth of his first grandchild.
Thomas is survived by four children, Timothy and wife, Jessica, Dickson City; Ian and wife, Ruchi, Telford; Tyler, Union Dale; Shauna and husband, Kyle House, Union Dale; a brother, Michael and wife, Joni, Jefferson, Wis.; a sister, Kerrianne, Clarks Summit; two stepgrandchildren, Willow and Paige; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private viewing will be held at the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson.
For directions or condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 18, 2019