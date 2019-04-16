Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas J. Rybitski. View Sign

Thomas J. Rybitski, 72, of Moscow, Pa., was called home to the Lord on April 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sandra Campo Rybitski. His family is deeply saddened and broken-hearted by his passing. Tom faced many years of struggle with courage, dignity and faith.



Born in Scranton, Pa., son of the late Joseph and Cecelia Lipinski Rybitski, he was a graduate of Johnson College, formerly Johnson School of Technology. He worked for Consolidated Rail Co. as a supervisor. As a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church he was a past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 6050. Tom was a man of great faith who for 28 years served his parish in perpetual adoration. Before being stricken with many serious illnesses Tom was an avid bowler, volunteered at the Lackawanna County Visitors Center and the North Pocono Public Library. He enjoyed reading and was a dedicated Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees fan. Tom adored and cherished more than anything his grandchildren. He never missed an opportunity to attend his grandchildren's sporting events and loved to go fishing with his grandsons. Tom also cherished time spent with family at the beach.



Also surviving are daughters, Pamela Ferguson and husband, Kevin, Moscow; Dawn Riccardo and husband, Gene, Throop; and Jill Davis and husband, Hosiah, Covington Twp.; grandchildren, Ryan, Jeremy, Casey and Abbey Ferguson, Justin and Jacob Guzzi, Zachary and Devyn Davis, and Madison, Christian, Cameron and Michael Riccardo; sisters, Elizabeth Aversa and Diane Mosley; and a brother, Joseph and wife, Bernadette; father-in-law and mother-in-law, David and Florence Campo; sisters-in-law, Debra Burke; and Carla Zero and husband, Bruce; and many nieces and nephews.



The Mass of Christian Burial will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Catherine Siena, 220 Church St., Moscow, PA 18444, concelebrated by his nephew, the Rev. Joseph Mosley and his pastor, the Rev. Robert Simon. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 9 until the time of Mass at the church.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Churh of St. Catherine of Siena or to the Knights of Columbus Council 6050 at the church address above.



Arrangments entrusted to the Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp., PA 18444.

