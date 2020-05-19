|
Thomas J. Thornton of Dunmore died Wednesday, May 13, in the comfort of his home. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ruth Ferretti Thornton.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Thomas and Beatrice Hawk Thornton. He was a graduate of Dunmore High School and attended the University of Scranton. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served during the Korean Conflict. Before retirement, he was an accountant at Novick Chemical Co. He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore.
Surviving are his wife, Ruth Ferretti Thornton; two daughters, Laurel Thornton and Cheryl Millar; and a son, Thomas Thornton and wife, Janet Sitkowski. Also surviving are two granddaughters, Vanessa and Briana Millar; and his sister, Carol Walser and brother-in-law, August Walser. In addition, he is survived by sister-in-law, Linda Giannavola and husband, Michael Giannavola; and brother-in-law, John Ferretti; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be forever missed and treasured by his whole family.
The family would like to express its thanks and gratitude to the staff of Hospice of Sacred Heart and to Dr. Julie Speicher for their loving care and compassion during his illness.
A blessing service was held graveside by the Rev. John A. Doris, pastor of Or Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore, at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow, on Monday, May 18. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Arrangements, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on May 19, 2020