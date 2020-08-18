Home

Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home
420 Church Street
Archbald, PA 18403
(570) 876-3908
Dr. Thomas J. Villeneuve

Dr. Thomas J. Villeneuve Obituary

On Aug. 13, our beloved Dr. Thomas J. Villeneuve was unexpectedly taken with the angels to heaven. He was 78 years of age. He leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Diane Muchal Villeneuve, and fur babies Kasey and Katey.

Born in Fulton, New York on Dec. 20, 1941, he was the son of Alfred and Miriam Orr Villeneuve.

A graduate of National College of Chiropractic, Lombard, Illinois, he practiced chiropractic in the Scranton area for over 50 years. He was cherished by his family, patients and friends. In recent years, he joyfully transported young students on the school van - "the greatest job I ever had." They affectionately called him "Mr. Tom." A member of Christ the King Parish, Archbald, he also was a United States Army veteran having served in Germany.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Diane, are a brother, John and wife, Joanne; and a sister, Mary Orr, all of Fulton, New York; and sisters-in law, Gloria Delicati (Paul), Jermyn; Karen Smargiassi (Julius), Eynon; and Roxanne Kiehart, Ashley; nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Christ the King Parish, Archbald. No flowers, donations may be made to the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald, Pa. To offer condolences, visit the funeral home website.


