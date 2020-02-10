|
Thomas John Topolski Sr., 88, of Country Meadows, Mechanicsburg, and a former longtime resident of New Cumberland, Pa., passed away Feb. 8 at Country Meadows.
Thomas was born May 27, 1931, in Dickson City, Pa., the son of the late Stanislaus and Josephine Topolski. Of his parents' 15 children he had been the last one remaining.
Thomas enlisted in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard at 16 in 1947. Upon turning 18 he was honorably discharged from the National Guard and enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he achieved the rank of master sergeant before honorably retiring in 1970. His final assignment was as the supervisor for Air Force recruiting throughout south central Pennsylvania. Upon retirement from the USAF he began serving the citizens of Pennsylvania as a member of the commonwealth's civil service. He retired from the Pennsylvania government as the deputy secretary for administration for the Department of General Services in 1991 with 21 years of service.
He was a member of St. Theresa's Parish of New Cumberland, the Knights of Columbus, the New Cumberland Buck Ridge Hunting Club, the New Cumberland American Legion Post 143 and the Riverview Golf Course. While in the USAF and post-retirement he travelled widely throughout both the United States and Europe. For many years he vacationed in Bethany Beach, Del.; he owned a modest second home where he particularly treasured hosting friends and family. He was an avid fan of all Philadelphia sports teams, especially the Eagles and Phillies, as well as Penn State football.
Thomas was the widower of Donna Jean (Petty) Topolski, who passed away in 2014 after 61 years of marriage. He is survived by one son, Thomas J. Topolski Jr. (Christy). of Mechanicsburg; four daughters, Helen Topolski, of Lemoyne; Susan Malte (Bob), of Woodinville, Wash.; Patricia Hegedus, of New Cumberland; and Laura Myers, of New Cumberland. He leaves behind seven grandchildren (Matthew, Jennifer, Jack, Morgen, Cristi, Adam and Sam); and two great-grandchildren (Grey Thomas and Marley Jean).
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday in St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1300 Bridge St., New Cumberland, with the Rev. Kyle Sahd as celebrant. Burial with military honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, East Hanover Twp.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday in Parthemore Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1303 Bridge St., New Cumberland.
The family would like to thank the staff and leadership of Country Meadows, Lifesong Hospice and First Light Home Care for their kind and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . For more information or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.parthemore.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 10, 2020