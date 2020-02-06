Home

Services
Michael P Glinsky Funeral Home Inc
129 Grant St
Olyphant, PA 18447
(570) 489-5661
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church
101 St. Vincent Drive
Milford, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church
101 St. Vincent Drive
Milford, PA
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Blooming Grove Volunteer Fire House
484 Route 739
Lords Valley, PA
Resources
Thomas K. Clauss


1943 - 2020
Thomas K. Clauss Obituary
Thomas K. Clauss, 76, of Lords Valley, Pa., died peacefully on Jan. 31 at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center.

Tom was born on April 5, 1943, to Harvey and Mary (Murray) Clauss in San Antonio, Texas.

Surviving Tom are his three children, Jeanine Tenzi, of Lords Valley; Thomas F. Clauss, of Lords Valley; and Christopher Clauss, of Blandon, Pa. He was blessed with six grandchildren and soon to be three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his eight siblings, 34 nieces and nephews, and 58 cousins. He was predeceased by his love, Rochelle, only a month before his passing.

Tom was an Eagle Scout and a graduate of St. Patrick's School in Olyphant. He served our country in the United States Army as an engineer and was very proud to create the first Topographical Maps of Liberia Africa. He also had the honor of surveying John F. Kennedy's final resting place in Arlington, Va. He was a co-founder of Hemlock Farms Volunteer Fire and Rescue. He was a finishing carpenter and created many woodworking projects that were published in Outdoor Life magazine during the 1970s and early 80s. He belonged to Lords Valley Sportman's Association. His favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing, as well as gardening and bird watching.

Friends may visit at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 101 St. Vincent Drive, Milford, PA 18337. Catholic Mass will follow at 10. A celebration of his life and luncheon will follow immediately after the service at the Blooming Grove Volunteer Fire House, 484 Route 739, Lords Valley. All who knew him or the family are welcome.

Arrangements entrusted to the Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 129 Grant St., Olyphant, Pa. Visit the funeral home website for more information.

Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 6, 2020
