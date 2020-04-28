|
|
Thomas Kmitch of Gouldsboro died April 25 at home after losing his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family and his beloved cat, Jack, as he completed his journey.
Tom was the son of the late Thomas and Rosalie (Mauceri) Kmitch. He graduated from Old Forge High School in 1966. He joined the United States Air Force after graduation and served in Vietnam. He began his proud career at Tobyhanna Army Depot in 1970, traveled the world in support of military, and retired in 2005. He continued his service to the armed forces when he joined Northrop Grumman in 2005, and General Dynamics in 2012. He fully retired to enjoy his time at home he loved in 2015.
He is survived by his wife and best friend of 31 years, Mary (Parish) Kmitch; his son, Bryan and wife, Marikay; and granddaughters, Kalie and Bryanna; his stepson, Edward Polifko and wife, Amy; his sister, Paulette Tretter and husband, George; and his sister, Lucinda "Cindy." Tom is also survived by his nephew, Timothy Tretter and wife, Denise, and their family; niece, Nichol Hartzell and husband, James, and their family.
The family wishes to thank Arcadia Hospice Services for the care they provided to both Tom and Mary during his final weeks, especially his case manager Michele Krueger. The support provided by the entire hospice team was a true blessing and helped prepare the entire family for the loss of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
A visitation, memorial service and military honors will be held once the current restrictions regarding large gatherings are eased.
In lieu flowers, memorial donations can be made to Arcadia Hospice, 7248 Tilghman St., Suite 160, Allentown, PA 18106. Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of Tom, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 28, 2020