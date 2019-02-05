Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Thomas "Tucker" Gerrity, 70, of Fleetville, died Sunday at the Mountain View Care Center. His wife is Katie Kearney Gerrity.



Born in Scranton, son of the late Thomas J. and Mary Morrison Gerrity, he graduated from Cathedral High School, served in the



Tucker was dedicated to his family and his community. He loved his wife of 43 years and was happiest when surrounded by his four children and grandchildren. He was an active member of the Benton Twp. Lions Club and the VFW. He was always happy to help people and often offered his assistance before being asked, even to strangers. He was a gentleman with a strong moral compass and a great sense of humor who actively enjoyed spending time outdoors.



Surviving are three daughters, Erin Gerrity-Andersson (Rickard), Sandviken, Sweden; Michele Porter (Lars), Aliso Viejo, Calif.; Kelly (Chris Caussade), Hollywood, Fla.; a son, Michael (Mary), Nicholson; brother, Paul (Mary), the Villages, Fla.; two sisters, Regina LaCoe (Richard), Clarks Summit; and Anita Gerrity, Scranton; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Clare Bohan.



The family wishes to express its gratitude to the staff at the Mountain View Care Center for its kindness and compassion when caring for Tucker, and a special thank you to Dave Ramirez.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. from St. Patrick's Church, 100 Main St., Nicholson, to be celebrated by the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun, pastor. Interment will take place at Valley View Memorial Park in the spring.



The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. from the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Benton Twp. Lions Club, P.O. Box 182, Fleetville, PA 18420.





418 S. State St.

Clarks Summit , PA 18411

