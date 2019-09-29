Home

Thomas Laskiewicz Obituary
Thomas Laskiewicz, 58, of Gouldsboro died Tuesday at home.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of Edmund T. Laskiewicz, of The Pines in Clarks Summit, and the late Victoria T. (Samsock) Laskiewicz. Thomas graduated from North Pocono High School in 1978 and was the owner and operator of his own business, TL Plumbing.

Thomas was an avid gardener, enjoyed snowmobiling, casting a line for his next big catch or seeking out that trophy buck.

In addition to his father, Edmund, Thomas is survived by his siblings, Ann Marie Laskiewicz, Beijing, China; Theresa Laskiewicz and Stanley Gibson, Long View, Wash.; Martha Henwood and husband, Bruce, Greentown; and Paul and wife, Cindy, Fredericksburg, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Victoria M. "Vikki" Laskiewicz.

Services will be private and are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Servicces, LLC, Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of Thomas, visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 29, 2019
