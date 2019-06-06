Thomas Liptak, South Canaan, died early Wednesday morning at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's. His wife of 63 years is the former Helen Vaverchak.



Born in 1934, in Blakley, the son of the late Paul and Sophie Wallace Liptak, he was a United States Navy veteran, serving during the Korean War. Upon leaving the Navy, he went to work for the Sikorsky Helicopter Co. in Connecticut. Returning to the area, he worked for PennDOT and retired as a foreman after 25 years of service. In his retirement, he worked for South Canaan Twp. on the road crew as well as the James Wilson Funeral Home, where he was the "right-hand man" and trusted friend of the entire James family.



Tom was a good man who would help anyone in need. He enjoyed traveling, baseball games and mowing lawns. He was a member and past master of the Waymart Lodge 542 F&AM.



The family would like to thank the staff at 2 North of the Gino Merli Veterans Center for the excellent care they provided.



Also surviving are children, Cynthia Smaniotto and husband, Angelo, Jefferson Twp.; Debra Falvo and husband, Joseph; Thomas Liptak and wife, Maria, all of South Canaan; and Natalie Pontosky and husband, James, Lake Ariel; a sister, Rose Rotundo and husband, John, Beach Lake; grandchildren, Anthony Smaniotto and wife, Dr. Sarah, Charlotte, N.C.; Dr. Felicia Zook and husband, Dr. Nathan, Milwaukee, Wis.; Seth Falvo, St. Petersburg, Fla.; Tyler Liptak and fiancée, Amanda Henneforth, Sterling; and Dr. Jordan Liptak and fiancé, Jason Gay, Conshocken; great-grandson, Asa Smani­otto; several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his infant daughter, Nadine; and brother, Paul.



Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel.



Friends may call Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Masonic services will be held at 7. Brethren are asked to meet at the funeral home at 6:45. Interment, St. Tikhon's Cemetery, South Canaan.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Waymart Lodge 542 F&AM, 136 South St., Waymart, PA 18472.



For directions, to share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.





Published in Scranton Times on June 6, 2019