|
|
Thomas M. Boylan, Scranton, died Thursday at Geisinger Community Medical Center.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Thomas and Jean Marie Kell Boylan.
Thomas was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and the Johnson School of Technology. He held numerous positions locally in the construction industry and was a manager of the state liquor store on Keyser Avenue. He was a United States Army veteran and also served in the Pennsylvania National Guard.
Thomas loved his furry friends and enjoyed spending time vacationing at the beach. He will be dearly missed by his family as well as many friends and acquaintances. His family would like to thank the staff at Geisinger CMC, Traditional Home Health and Dr. Boccagno, Dr. Yeager and Dr. Patel.
Thomas is survived by his son, Thomas M. Boylan Jr. and his companion, Alexei Michaels, Scranton. And, his companion, Crystal Bzoza, Scranton; two sisters, Margaret VanSickle and husband, Thomas, of Riverside; and Ann Marie Field and husband, David, of Scranton; two brothers, Michael Boylan and wife, Joan, and Sean Boylan, both of Scranton; his grandson, James Boylan, of Scranton; godchildren, Jaime Boylan and John VanSickle; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday at 9:30 a.m. in Mary Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 311 William St., Scranton. Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Joseph J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 329 W. Market St., Scranton. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411 or the donor's choice.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 2, 2019