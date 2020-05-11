|
Thomas M. Foley, 72, of Havertown, Pa., formerly of Scranton and Harrisburg, Pa., passed away on May 7, 2020, from complications caused by cancer. Born in Scranton, Pa., to the late Thomas Foley and Margaret (née Nolan) Foley, he was the first of nine children. He was predeceased by his brother, Timothy.
Tom was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a longtime employee of Amtrak.
He was the beloved husband of Nancy; loving father of Thomas (Julie), Moira (Slade Ritchey), Bridget (Rob Madden) and Madeleine; and the devoted grandfather of Mia, Teagan, Thomas and Nicholas. He is also survived by his first wife, Cathleen Foley, mother of Thomas, Moira and Bridget.
A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. A memorial service will be held on a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Bryn Mawr Hospital Foundation.
Arrangements by The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082, 610-449-0300.
Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 11, 2020