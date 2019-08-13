|
Thomas M. Guida, 88, Peckville, died Saturday evening at home. His wife is the former Theresa R. Dombrosky. The couple was married for 69 years.
Born in Jessup, the son of the late Thomas and Concetta Grandinetti Guida, he attended Jessup High School and earned his GED. He was employed at Anemostat-Sheet Metal and was a member of the workers union. Tommy was a former Blakely councilman and a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in the Korean War.
Also surviving are a daughter, Mary Santarelli, Peckville; grandchildren, Karla Ruspi, Elmhurst; Teressa Ruspi, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Antonio, Rocco and Alexa Farina; Alex, DeAnna and Savannah Stann; an aunt, Johanna, California; a sister-in law, Mary Novajosky, Peckville; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Louis Thomas Ruspi; a brother-in-law, Stephen Novajosky; a niece, Beverly McMorran; a sister-in-law, Ann Guida; and a sister, Rosalie Guida Gladney.
The funeral will be private as per the wishes of the family. The arrangements are under the care and direction of Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, Jessup.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 13, 2019