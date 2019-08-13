Home

POWERED BY

Services
Louis M Margotta Funeral Home
511 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
(570) 489-2230
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Guida
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas M. Guida

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas M. Guida Obituary
Thomas M. Guida, 88, Peckville, died Saturday evening at home. His wife is the former Theresa R. Dombrosky. The couple was married for 69 years.

Born in Jessup, the son of the late Thomas and Concetta Grandinetti Guida, he attended Jessup High School and earned his GED. He was employed at Anemostat-Sheet Metal and was a member of the workers union. Tommy was a former Blakely councilman and a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in the Korean War.

Also surviving are a daughter, Mary Santarelli, Peckville; grandchildren, Karla Ruspi, Elmhurst; Teressa Ruspi, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Antonio, Rocco and Alexa Farina; Alex, DeAnna and Savannah Stann; an aunt, Johanna, California; a sister-in law, Mary Novajosky, Peckville; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Louis Thomas Ruspi; a brother-in-law, Stephen Novajosky; a niece, Beverly McMorran; a sister-in-law, Ann Guida; and a sister, Rosalie Guida Gladney.

The funeral will be private as per the wishes of the family. The arrangements are under the care and direction of Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, Jessup.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now