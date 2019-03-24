Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas M. Sossong Sr.. View Sign

Thomas M. Sossong Sr., 74, Moosic, died Tuesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, the former Marie Falco.



Born in Scranton, the son of the late George Sossong and Martha Czekalski Sossong, he was a proud United States veteran of the Vietnam War and served on the U.S.S. Kitty Hawk from 1962-65. Before retirement, he was a longtime employee of the Tasty Baking Co. He was an active member of the community and involved in many social organizations.



Tom was an excellent cook and loved sharing with everyone around him. He was well-known for his sense of humor, and for making people laugh. Tom lived a full life and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, all of whom enjoyed his company.



Also surviving are his son, Tom Jr. and wife, Christina, Phoenixville; daughter, Jennifer Shedlock and husband, Jim, Mountain Top; son, Nicholas, Dunmore; and two grandchildren, Jaden and Elle, whom he loved dearly.



Tom was also preceded in death by a brother and two sisters.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, St. Paul of the Cross Parish, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott P. Sterowski, pastor.



Friends may call Saturday at the church from 9 until time of Mass. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Tom's name to the .



Arrangements by the Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton.





Thomas M. Sossong Sr., 74, Moosic, died Tuesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, the former Marie Falco.Born in Scranton, the son of the late George Sossong and Martha Czekalski Sossong, he was a proud United States veteran of the Vietnam War and served on the U.S.S. Kitty Hawk from 1962-65. Before retirement, he was a longtime employee of the Tasty Baking Co. He was an active member of the community and involved in many social organizations.Tom was an excellent cook and loved sharing with everyone around him. He was well-known for his sense of humor, and for making people laugh. Tom lived a full life and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, all of whom enjoyed his company.Also surviving are his son, Tom Jr. and wife, Christina, Phoenixville; daughter, Jennifer Shedlock and husband, Jim, Mountain Top; son, Nicholas, Dunmore; and two grandchildren, Jaden and Elle, whom he loved dearly.Tom was also preceded in death by a brother and two sisters.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, St. Paul of the Cross Parish, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott P. Sterowski, pastor.Friends may call Saturday at the church from 9 until time of Mass. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Tom's name to the .Arrangements by the Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton. Funeral Home Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home

1132 Prospect Ave

Scranton , PA 18505

(570) 905-4167 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.