Thomas M. Sossong Sr., 74, Moosic, died Tuesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, the former Marie Falco.
|
Born in Scranton, the son of the late George Sossong and Martha Czekalski Sossong, he was a proud United States veteran of the Vietnam War and served on the U.S.S. Kitty Hawk from 1962-65. Before retirement, he was a longtime employee of the Tasty Baking Co. He was an active member of the community and involved in many social organizations.
Tom was an excellent cook and loved sharing with everyone around him. He was well-known for his sense of humor, and for making people laugh. Tom lived a full life and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, all of whom enjoyed his company.
Also surviving are his son, Tom Jr. and wife, Christina, Phoenixville; daughter, Jennifer Shedlock and husband, Jim, Mountain Top; son, Nicholas, Dunmore; and two grandchildren, Jaden and Elle, whom he loved dearly.
Tom was also preceded in death by a brother and two sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, St. Paul of the Cross Parish, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott P. Sterowski, pastor.
Friends may call Saturday at the church from 9 until time of Mass. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Tom's name to the .
Arrangements by the Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton.
Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home
1132 Prospect Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 905-4167
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 24, 2019