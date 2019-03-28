Services have been scheduled for Thomas M. Sossong Sr., 74, Moosic, who died March 19 at Regional Hospital of Scranton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, St. Paul of the Cross Parish, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott P. Sterowski, pastor.
Friends may call Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Tom's name to the .
Arrangements by the Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., Scranton.
