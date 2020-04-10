|
Thomas Martin, 72, of Taylor, died Tuesday at the post acute specialty unit at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital following an illness. His wife is the former Nancy Tomczyk.
Born Sept. 15, 1947, in Throop, he was the son of the late Caleb and Alverna Miller Martin.
Before retirement, Tom was employed by BAE Systems of Jessup for many years.
Tom grew up in the Methodist faith.
Tom was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed gatherings with friends and family. He will be dearly missed.
He is also survived by his sons, Thomas Martin Jr. and Justin J. Martin, both of Taylor; his brother, James Martin; his sisters, Ruth Brzenski and Audrey Wierzinski; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tom was preceded in death by four sisters and four brothers.
Private services will be conducted at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Moscow and Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 10, 2020