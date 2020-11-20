Home

Dr. Thomas Merle Johnson Obituary

Dr. Thomas Merle Johnson, DDS, 74, of Bloomington, Ill., passed away on Nov. 13, 2020.

Tom was born on Sept. 14, 1946, in Syracuse, N.Y., and was the son of Merle Franklin and Olwyn Thomas Johnson. Tom's father grew up in Peckville and Tom's mother grew up in Blakely. Tom spent his career practicing as a periodontist in Bloomington, Ill.

Tom is survived by his wife, Tomoko; his son, Andrew Thomas (Malwina) Johnson of Newport Beach, Calif.; his brother, Jeffrey (Karen) Johnson, Mendham, N.J.; nephew, Stephen Johnson, San Francisco, Calif.; and niece, Julie Johnson Roberts (Benjamin), Boston, Mass.

Private interment will take place at Valley View Memorial Park, Jermyn, Pa. Arrangements, Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.


