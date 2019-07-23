Thomas Mischello, 64, of Old Forge, died peacefully Saturday afternoon while surrounded by his friends and family in the Riverside Rehab and Nursing Center, Taylor, following an illness.



Born in Taylor and raised in Old Forge, son of the late Matthew and RoseMary Mischello, he was educated in the Old Forge School District. Tom was employed by Verto Cable in his earlier days, and later, belonged to the local painter's union. He lastly worked in the restaurant industry, where his true art and passion lied.



Tom enjoyed recreational fishing, loved a good road trip and his motorcycles as well. He cherished the moments that he got to spend with his three daughters.



His family wishes to show grateful appreciation to Dr. Guy Fasciana for his care and generosity during Tom's recent illness.



Surviving are three daughters, Cassidy Mischello and fiancé, Danny Sabia, of Elmhurst; Arianna Rinaldi and husband, Kyle, of State College; and Carly Haddock and husband, Kyle, of Halifax, Va.; a sister, Mary Rose Fumanti and husband, Paul, Old Forge; three brothers, Patrick Mischello and wife, Phyllis, Old Forge; Matthew Mischello, Old Forge; and James Mischello and wife, Judy, of Taylor; his companion and friend, Jackie Emlaw, Old Forge, who helped so much with his care; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his little sidekick dog, "Boo."



Tom was also preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Mary Mischello.



The funeral will begin Thursday at 9:15 a.m. from Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Mary of the Assumption Church (Prince of Peace Parish), 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment services will follow in the Old Forge Cemetery.



Family and friends are invited to Tom's viewing, which we be held Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. To leave a message of consolation, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com or the funeral home facebook page.

Published in Scranton Times on July 23, 2019