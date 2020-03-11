Home

Shifler-Parise Funeral Home
18 Airport Road
Clifford, PA 18413
(570) 222-3100
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shifler-Parise Funeral Home
18 Airport Road
Clifford, PA 18413
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Shifler-Parise Funeral Home
18 Airport Road
Clifford, PA 18413
View Map
Thomas N. Sciallo


1959 - 2020
Thomas N. Sciallo Obituary
Thomas N. Sciallo, 60, of Nicholson, died Saturday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born March 22, 1959, in Queens, N.Y., he was the son of the late Nicholas and Helen Roberts Sciallo. Tom was a 1978 graduate of Flushing High School, Queens, and attended Queensborough College. He worked as a truck driver for Penn's Best, Meshoppen.

He was of the Catholic faith and had a love for Harley-Davidson motorcycles, classic cars and target shooting practice.

He is survived by a daughter, Melinda Murray, Greenacres, Fla.; six sisters, Annette Berry, Hawley; Roseanne Milano, New York; Carol Sciallo, New York; Nancy Paladino, Florida; Irene Mandell, Florida; and Betty, North Carolina; two brothers, Nicholas Sciallo, Nicholson; and John Sciallo, Quincy, Ill.; several nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Milano and Cathy Sciallo.

A blessing service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. from the Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford, officiated by the Rev. Michael J. Kirwin. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.

Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

To share condolences and photos with Tom's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 11, 2020
