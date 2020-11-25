Home

Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020
8:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Carbondale, PA
Thomas P. Brennan


1951 - 2020
Thomas P. Brennan Obituary

Thomas P. Brennan, 69, of Northport, Fla., and a Carbondale native, passed away on Nov. 14, 2020, after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born June 25, 1951, he was the son of the late Mark J. and Margaret Moran Brennan and graduated from Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale, class of 1969. Upon graduation, he served in the United States Coast Guard. He then followed in his father's footsteps working on the railroad for 25 years as a conductor on Amtrak, Erie Lackawanna Railroad and New Jersey Transit.

He is survived by two sons, Thomas Jr., of New Orleans, La.; and Patrick, of Piscataway, N.J.; two brothers, Joseph, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and Mark, of Carbondale; two sisters, Margaret Mary Yerabek, of Clarks Summit; and Anne Carachilo and husband, Paul, of Carbondale; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Nov. 24 at the Sarasota National Cemetery. A Mass to celebrate Tom's life will be held on Dec. 30 at 8 a.m. from St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale.


Read More
