|
|
|
Thomas P. Cogliser, 76, of West Scranton, died Saturday morning at Allied Hospice Center. His wife is Diane M. Kowalski Cogliser. The couple would have celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary in August.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Donald and Ann Cogliser. Tom was a 1962 graduate of Scranton Central High School and joined the United States Navy shortly after graduating. He served aboard the USS Wasp as a machinist mate 3c. He was a member of SS. Peter and Paul R.C. Church, West Scranton, and had been employed as a printer for the former Scranton Tribune until its untimely closing. He was also employed by Judge Lumber as counter sales and then by All Saints Academy, West Scranton, as maintenance supervisor up until his illness.
Tom most cherished time spent with his family, golfing, working in his yard and gardening.
He is also survived by a daughter, Christine Herne and husband, Keith; three grandchildren, Bryan Cogliser, Matthew and Victoria Herne, all of Scranton; a sister, Doris Sanner, Clarks Summit; as well as many family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas M. Cogliser; and a brother in-law, John C. Sanner, M.D.
Tom's family extends a thank you to All Saints Academy and the VA Medical Center, Plains Twp., for the assistance and compassion given to Tom.
A private funeral will be held, with a Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter and Paul Church R.C. Church, West Locust Street, Scranton. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
There are no calling hours.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the direction and care of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on June 15, 2020