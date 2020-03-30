Home

Thomas P. Cummings

Thomas P. Cummings Obituary
Thomas P. Cummings, 90, of Scranton, formerly of Carbondale, died Friday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.

Born in Carbondale, son of the late James and Bridget Madden Cummings, he was employed at Farview State Hospital before retirement. He served in the Pennsylvania National Guard and was a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

Surviving are a sister, Frances Simon, Carbondale; several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, James Cummings; and four sisters, Doris Cummings, Mary Fish, Jane Cummings and Ann Sullivan.

In light of present circumstances, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rose of Lima Church. Interment, Our Mother Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.

Arrangements, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 30, 2020
