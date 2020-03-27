|
Thomas P. "Zeke" Dobreniecki, 74, of Dickson City, died Wednesday at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore. He is survived by his wife, the former Ellen Hamilton Dobreniecki.
Born in Dickson City, he was a son of the late Zigmund and Pearl Pawlowski Dobreniecki, a graduate of Dickson City High School and a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. He served with the United States Air Force from 1965 to 1968 with the 531st Attack Fighter Squadron at Bien Hoa AFB, Vietnam. He was a member of the American Legion Post 665, Chapter 11 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5937, all of Dickson City. Prior to retirement, he owned and operated the Lackawanna Tinning and Sheet Metalworks in Dickson City.
Zeke was a caring husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many. He was generous with his time and skill to many civic organizations in the area. He was a founding member of the Fishing Ambassadors. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved his trips to Canada for both fishing and hunting. His great joy came from the time he spent with grandchildren, attending all of their sporting events. He was an accomplished trap shooter, receiving the Top Gun award. Zeke was a great storyteller who will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.
Surviving are four daughters, Jill Lennon and husband Brian, Dickson City; Jennifer Staples, Dickson City; Laura Hiltabidel and husband, Jason, Bloomsburg; and Amy Dobreniecki, Dickson City; 10 grandchildren, Joseph, Lucy, Ruby and Bernard Lennon; Devin Cottrell; Jeremy, Joshua and Thomas Staples; Abigail Gajdys; and Bella Hiltabidel; two brothers, Robert Dobreniecki and companion, Pauline Thomas, Peckville; and Fred Dobreniecki and wife, Jane, Clarks Summit; a sister, Carol Towers, Dickson City; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Edward Dobreniecki; and a nephew, Gregory Towers.
In light of current circumstances, services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scott Twp. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 27, 2020