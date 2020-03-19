|
Thomas P. Murphy, 76, of Carbondale, died Wednesday at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton. His wife is the former Margaret Borove. The couple recently celebrated 45 years of marriage.
Born in Carbondale, son of the late John L. and Sarah Snee Murphy, he was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale, where he served for many years as a senior acolyte. He was a graduate of St. Rose High School, class of 1961, Carbondale, and Keystone College and Millersville University. He was also a United States Navy veteran of the Vietnam War era, and a member of American Legion Post 221, Carbondale. Before retirement, he was employed as an industrial arts teacher at the Western Wayne School District for 25 years. Tom was a Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 7622, Jermyn. He enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Monday Senior Golf League. He could often be found at the kitchen table doing crosswords, in the basement tinkering in his wood shop, walking Gracie, or out to dinner with his high school classmates.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Allied Hospice Center, and especially Dr. Lauren Nicholls, for her guidance and care at the end of Tom's life.
Also surviving are three children, Thomas Murphy and wife, Mary Alyce, Carbondale; Matthew Murphy, Carbondale; and Sarah Murphy, Carbondale; three grandchildren, Julia, Will and Madolyn Murphy; five siblings, John Murphy, Mountain Top; Sheila Munley, Sugarloaf; Francis Murphy, Scranton; Sally Heim, Archbald; Michael Murphy, Port St. Lucie, Fla.; and dozens of nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Frances O'Brien.
Due to current public health policy, private funeral services will be held with entombment in Our Mother of Sorrows Mausoleum, Finch Hill. Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rose of Lima Parish, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale, PA 18407; or Allied Hospice Center, 511 Morgan Highway, P.O. Box 1103, Scranton, PA 18501-1103. To leave online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 19, 2020