Thomas Pepsin, 96, of Lake Ariel, formerly of Scranton, passed away at home March 25 of natural causes.
Born in Olyphant on Sept. 20, 1923, he was the son of the late Mary Tremko and Joseph Pepsin. Tom attended school in Montdale until he left school to work the family farm. He later enlisted in the United States Army during World War II. He spent many years in the construction industry as a heavy equipment operator before retirement.
Tom spent the last 12 years living with his daughter Christine and son-in-law, Michael, and traveling the USA, including many trips to California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. He loved to fly but also enjoyed long road trips. His love of travel is equally matched by his love of good food, especially desserts. He could frequently be seen at his favorite restaurant, Arcaro and Genell's enjoying lunch, his favorite waitresses being Amanda and Nina. He kept busy at home with his poker machine and word search books, always looking forward to Saturday night polkas on TV.
If you were fortunate enough to have crossed paths with Tom, you would surely have found his affectionate nature a breath of fresh air. Always one to tell a woman she is beautiful and freely telling people he loved them, whether they were old friends or new acquaintances.
Tom was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret, in 2008. He is survived by his daughter, Christine Sibio and son-in-law, Michael, with whom he resided; as well as a sister-in-law, Dee Grasso, of Simi Valley, Calif.; brother-in-law, Dave Osborn, of Lanoka Harbor, N.J.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Bowman and brother-in-law, Clem; sisters-in-law, Helene Osborn and Ann Donder.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ferdinand Manahan for his excellent care, the staff at Allied Rehab in Moscow, Julie, Stacey and Mona where Tom worked out for many years, as well as the staff from Allied Home Health for their recent care.
His family's wish is that you continue to spread his joy out into the world. Tell someone you love them, share a compliment, make someone smile.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of James Wilson Funeral Home Inc., Lake Ariel.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 27, 2020