Thomas "Timmy" Phillips, 71, of North Abington Twp., passed away peacefully on Dec. 28 at Allied Services Hospice Center.
He was the son of the late Thomas John and Elizabeth (Evans) Phillips. He leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Sharon Klapec Phillips; a daughter, Tara Houlihan and her husband, Patrick; and four grandchildren, Sharon, Joseph, Peyton and Gabrielle, all of North Abington Twp. He is also survived by a brother, Gary Phillips and his wife, Carol, of Kingston.
He was a computer programmer at MetLife in Clarks Summit. Tim was a member of Irem Temple, Keystone Consistory and Kingston Lodge No. 395 F&AM.
Services and interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to , 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140 or .
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Clarks Summit. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 5, 2020