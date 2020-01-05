Scranton Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
111 Coburn Avenue
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
(570) 586-0811
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas "Timmy" Phillips

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas "Timmy" Phillips Obituary
Thomas "Timmy" Phillips, 71, of North Abington Twp., passed away peacefully on Dec. 28 at Allied Services Hospice Center.

He was the son of the late Thomas John and Elizabeth (Evans) Phillips. He leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Sharon Klapec Phillips; a daughter, Tara Houlihan and her husband, Patrick; and four grandchildren, Sharon, Joseph, Peyton and Gabrielle, all of North Abington Twp. He is also survived by a brother, Gary Phillips and his wife, Carol, of Kingston.

He was a computer programmer at MetLife in Clarks Summit. Tim was a member of Irem Temple, Keystone Consistory and Kingston Lodge No. 395 F&AM.

Services and interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to , 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140 or .

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Clarks Summit. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now