Thomas Ploch, 69, of Carbondale, died Saturday.
Born in Baltimore, Md., son of the late John C. and Irene R. Yablonski Ploch, he was a graduate of Patterson High School, Baltimore. He was a United States Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. He received his bachelor's degree from Towson University. Before retirement, Tom was employed as a manager for Roadway Express Trucking.
Surviving are several close friends.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph J. Ploch.
As per his request, cremation was held. Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.
Published in Scranton Times on May 28, 2020