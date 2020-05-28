Home

Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-2710
Thomas Ploch

Thomas Ploch Obituary
Thomas Ploch, 69, of Carbondale, died Saturday.

Born in Baltimore, Md., son of the late John C. and Irene R. Yablonski Ploch, he was a graduate of Patterson High School, Baltimore. He was a United States Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. He received his bachelor's degree from Towson University. Before retirement, Tom was employed as a manager for Roadway Express Trucking.

Surviving are several close friends.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph J. Ploch.

As per his request, cremation was held. Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.

To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on May 28, 2020
