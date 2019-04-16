Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas R. Francis. View Sign

Thomas R. Francis, Scranton, died Monday at Allied Services Hospice. His wife, the former Sandra Lindsay, died in June 2011.



Born in Scranton, son of the late Thomas and Eliza Jenkins Francis, he was a graduate of West Scranton High School and was a member of the Bethania Presbyterian Church. Before retirement, he owned and operated a coal and oil delivery business and later had a limo service for several years. He had served in the United States Army. Tom had been the Republican chairman for many years in Scranton and also a city councilman from 1974 to 1976. He was a member of Masonic Union Lodge 291 F&AM for 50 years.



The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Allied Services Hospice for the compassionate care given to Tom.



Surviving are a daughter, Tamara, at home; two sons, Dr. Thomas Paul Francis, Orange, N.J.; and Barry Francis and wife, Lori, Scranton; a sister, Joan Francis, Scranton; four grandchildren, Lindsay, Barry, Zack and Jake; two great-grandchildren, Kayden and Barry; nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Siminski.



The funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. from the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, with services by the Rev. Bill Brodbeck, pastor of Bethania Presbyterian Church, Scranton. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.



Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Masonic services will be Wednesday at 6:45. Memorial contributions may be made to ARC, 115 Meadow Ave., Scranton, PA 18505; or Bethania Presbyterian Church, South Main Avenue, Scranton, PA 18504.





422 S Main St

Taylor , PA 18517

