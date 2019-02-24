Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Robert Potter. View Sign

On Feb. 16, Thomas R. Potter, age 71, lost his battle with cancer.



Tom was born on Dec. 27, 1947, in Hornell, N.Y., a son of Robert and Betty Potter. He was raised in Carbondale, Pa., along with five siblings. At the age of 17, Tom joined the United States Navy.



Thomas was preceded in death by his loving parents; a brother, Steven; nephew, Billy; sisters-in-law, Barbara Potter and Sharon Reed; and his stepdaughter, Vicki Love Bargas.



He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Marjorie; a stepson, Timothy (Angie); stepgrandsons, Aaron and Jordan Love; a brother, Bill Potter; and another brother, Doug Potter (Ann Marie), with whom he had a very special bond; sisters, Christine Conigliaro and Kathy Potter; sisters-in-law, Theresa Potter and Margaret Kressin; brothers-in-law, John and Steve Reed (Cyndi); his uncle, Bob and aunt, Joan Bronson; and numerous nieces and nephews.



You are dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be at a later date.



A special thanks to all the staff at RiverStone Hospice.





