Thomas F. Ruane, 79, Roaring Brook Twp., passed away peacefully Wednesday morning after a brief stay at St. Mary's Villa Skilled Nursing Facility. He and his wife, the former Pauline A. Bundy, celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in August.
Born and raised in Dunmore, he was the son of the late Thomas A. and Margaret Racht Ruane. He was a graduate of Dunmore High School, class of '57 and proudly served in the United States Air Force, stationed in Paris, France.
An avid sports fan, he participated and played in numerous hardball leagues throughout the area. The forever "Irish Fan," he adored his opportunity to visit South Bend with his sons and grandson. He enjoyed Penn State football, the New York Yankees and always looked forward to his annual treks to West Point with his sons and "The Boys." He and his wife adored all family gatherings and attended them no matter the distance.
A well-known, highly regarded and greatly respected sales representative in the food service industry, he worked with a number of Institutional Food Service Organizations. He retired from Schiff's Food Service in 2015. He thought of "SFS" as his second home and truly cherished his co-workers and considered them family, speaking of them often.
A pillar and true patriarch to a large and extended family, he was always ready and available to help, guide and teach in any way he could. His unconditional love, support and guidance set in stone the meaning of family and family principles, regardless of the circumstances.
Despite his declining and failing health, he continued to monitor, inquire and update himself with the family's status, always vigilant and determined to aid in their well-being in any way he could. He laughed often and kept his trademark humor and shared it with those around him. His greatest pleasure was the pride he took and the support he gave to his children and grandchildren in any endeavor and accomplishment they experienced. He could always be found and heard in the bleachers and auditoriums of any hockey match, football game, Little League game, volleyball match, track meet and softball game. Dad to his children, Pap to his grandchildren and "Miner" to his friends, he will forever be etched in our memories and present in our hearts.
He is survived by his four children, son, Thomas J. Ruane and wife, Nadine, Dunmore; daughter, Kelly A. Leisman and husband, Edward, Boca Raton, Fla.; daughter, Patricia M. Clifford and partner, Santino Iellimo, Pittsburgh; son, Christopher M. Ruane and wife, Barbara, Pittsburgh; a sister, Joan Ruane Durdach, Dunmore; eight grandchildren, Sarah, Tommy, Taylor and Patrick Ruane; Riley Leisman, and Maleia, Madison and Braedon Ruane; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Joshua P. Leisman, and his sisters, Madelyn Shields, Rita Vail and Marjorie Decker.
The funeral will be held Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. from the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, 301 Chestnut St., Dunmore, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Eulalia's Church, 214 Blue Shutters Road, Roaring Brook Twp., celebrated by the Rev. Jeffrey Tudgay, pastor. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Family and friends may call Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601, lung.org or Clearbrook Treatment Centers, 1100 E. Northampton St., Laurel Run, PA 18706, clearbrookinc.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 2, 2019