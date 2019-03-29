Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas S. Barrett. View Sign

Thomas S. Barrett, age 40, Dormont, Pa., formerly of Clarks Summit, passed away on March 6 at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pa.



Tom graduated from Abington Heights High School and attended the University of Pittsburgh. He was employed as an underwriter for Clayton Financial Services LLC.



Tom is survived by his mother, Sharon E. Barrett (Scranton); sisters, Jennifer Pickar (Larry), Hamburg, Pa.; Bridgette Berek (Marty) Brookfield, Ill.; brother, Brian Barrett (Victoria), Lincoln, Neb.; nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.



His father, Thomas S. Barrett Sr., preceded him in death.



Final arrangements at the discretion of the family.

Thomas S. Barrett, age 40, Dormont, Pa., formerly of Clarks Summit, passed away on March 6 at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pa.Tom graduated from Abington Heights High School and attended the University of Pittsburgh. He was employed as an underwriter for Clayton Financial Services LLC.Tom is survived by his mother, Sharon E. Barrett (Scranton); sisters, Jennifer Pickar (Larry), Hamburg, Pa.; Bridgette Berek (Marty) Brookfield, Ill.; brother, Brian Barrett (Victoria), Lincoln, Neb.; nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.His father, Thomas S. Barrett Sr., preceded him in death.Final arrangements at the discretion of the family. Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close