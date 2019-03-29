Thomas S. Barrett, age 40, Dormont, Pa., formerly of Clarks Summit, passed away on March 6 at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Tom graduated from Abington Heights High School and attended the University of Pittsburgh. He was employed as an underwriter for Clayton Financial Services LLC.
Tom is survived by his mother, Sharon E. Barrett (Scranton); sisters, Jennifer Pickar (Larry), Hamburg, Pa.; Bridgette Berek (Marty) Brookfield, Ill.; brother, Brian Barrett (Victoria), Lincoln, Neb.; nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
His father, Thomas S. Barrett Sr., preceded him in death.
Final arrangements at the discretion of the family.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 29, 2019