Thomas S. Maro, age 75, of Gallatin, Tenn., formerly of Moscow, Pa., passed away May 17, 2020.
Mr. Maro was born June 1, 1944, in Scranton, Pa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony Maro Sr. and Frances Jones Maro; wife, Janet Maro; brother, Anthony Maro Jr.; and sister, Joan Conmy. He is survived by daughter, Lori Morris (Henry); son, Tom Maro Jr. (Jennifer); sisters, Janet Saar and Jean Simonson; brother, Robert Maro (Linda); grandchildren, Brandi Morris, Brittany Morris, Brooke Morris, Dylan Harrison, Brian Thomas, T.J. Maro (Sarah) and Danielle Maro; and great-grandson, David Urso III.
Mr. Maro retired from GCMS, after 25 years, where he was the owner and operator. His favorite pastime was his love of bowling and vacationing with his family.
Alexander Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be submitted at alexandergallatin.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 23, 2020