Howard J Snowdon Funeral Home
1810 Sanderson Avenue
Scranton, PA 18509
(570) 343-0712
Thomas Sadoski

Thomas Sadoski Obituary

Thomas Sadoski, 73, of Scranton, died Saturday at the Old Forge Manor, where he was a guest.

Born June 6, 1947, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Edward and Ann Sadoski. Tom was a 1965 graduate of Scranton Technical High School and was a United States Army veteran. Before his retirement, Tom was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 37 years. He was a member of the American Postal Workers Union.

Tom loved Welsh Corgi dogs, owning many in his lifetime. He was of the Catholic faith.

He is survived by cousins; and friends.

A blessing service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton. Interment and committal services will be conducted at St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenwood section of Scranton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. For online condolences, visit www.duffyandsnowdon.com.


