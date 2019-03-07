Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Thomas Sherwood DeLuccie, 87, Stuart, Fla., and formerly of Scranton, died peacefully last Wednesday at his daughter's home in Independence, Mo., from complications following surgery.



Tom was born March 1, 1931, in Scranton, Pa., to the late Geneva Craig DeLuccie and Frank Leander (DeLucy) DeLuccie. A veteran of the United States Air Force, Tom served in the 524th Fighter Escort Squadron, 27th Fighter Escort Wing, during the Korean Conflict. He was awarded the United Nations Service Medal with three Bronze Stars. After this service, he returned home and married the love of his life, Mary Bewick. He began a successful 30-year-career with the United States Federal District Court. Tom served in Scranton, Pa., working mainly under the direction of Judge William J. Nealon; Albuquerque, N.M., working primarily with Judge Edwin Meachem; and Kansas City, Mo., working primarily with Judge Calvin Hamilton. He retired as the chief deputy clerk for the Western District of Missouri in 1985.



Though they left Scranton in 1974, Tom and Mary maintained close ties to local family and friends. After Tom's retirement, they returned to Scranton, where they resided for eight years. In 1993, they returned to the midwest to be close to their daughters and grandchildren, residing in St. Charles, Mo. Following Mary's death in 2009, Tom relocated to Stuart, Fla., where he enjoyed golf, bicycle riding and visits from his family, especially his grandchildren.



Tom enjoyed remodeling his homes and acting as a handyman for anyone who needed help. He was generous with his time and advice. He traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe. Tom's favorite trip fulfilled his lifelong dream, traveling to his paternal grandfather's ancestral home in Santa Maria di Castellabate, Italy, in 2007. Overall, Tom enjoyed a well-lived and well-loved life.



Tom was also preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Mary Bewick DeLucciel; and his siblings, Francis "Bam" DeLuccie; Vincent DeLucy; and Eugene "Gene" DeLucy.



Tom is survived by his daughters, Mary DeLuccie (Rick Scheidt), Manhattan, Kan.; Karen DeLuccie (Joseph O'Hara), Independence, Mo.; Patricia DeLuccie Schmidt, St. Charles, Mo.; grandchildren, Ron, Robert and Hannah Schmidt; Eric and Nick Scheidt; and Thomas and MaryRose O'Hara; his sisters, Vivian Palazzi, Stuart, Fla.; and Mary Carole Boone (John Boone), Avoca; sisters-in-law, Fay Bewick, Clarks Summit; Ethel DeLucy, Scranton; and Louise DeLucy, Pittston; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be conducted on Monday with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Inurnment, Cathedral Cemetery, with full military honors, will follow.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tom's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 15120 Chicago, IL 60693.





Thomas Sherwood DeLuccie, 87, Stuart, Fla., and formerly of Scranton, died peacefully last Wednesday at his daughter's home in Independence, Mo., from complications following surgery.Tom was born March 1, 1931, in Scranton, Pa., to the late Geneva Craig DeLuccie and Frank Leander (DeLucy) DeLuccie. A veteran of the United States Air Force, Tom served in the 524th Fighter Escort Squadron, 27th Fighter Escort Wing, during the Korean Conflict. He was awarded the United Nations Service Medal with three Bronze Stars. After this service, he returned home and married the love of his life, Mary Bewick. He began a successful 30-year-career with the United States Federal District Court. Tom served in Scranton, Pa., working mainly under the direction of Judge William J. Nealon; Albuquerque, N.M., working primarily with Judge Edwin Meachem; and Kansas City, Mo., working primarily with Judge Calvin Hamilton. He retired as the chief deputy clerk for the Western District of Missouri in 1985.Though they left Scranton in 1974, Tom and Mary maintained close ties to local family and friends. After Tom's retirement, they returned to Scranton, where they resided for eight years. In 1993, they returned to the midwest to be close to their daughters and grandchildren, residing in St. Charles, Mo. Following Mary's death in 2009, Tom relocated to Stuart, Fla., where he enjoyed golf, bicycle riding and visits from his family, especially his grandchildren.Tom enjoyed remodeling his homes and acting as a handyman for anyone who needed help. He was generous with his time and advice. He traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe. Tom's favorite trip fulfilled his lifelong dream, traveling to his paternal grandfather's ancestral home in Santa Maria di Castellabate, Italy, in 2007. Overall, Tom enjoyed a well-lived and well-loved life.Tom was also preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Mary Bewick DeLucciel; and his siblings, Francis "Bam" DeLuccie; Vincent DeLucy; and Eugene "Gene" DeLucy.Tom is survived by his daughters, Mary DeLuccie (Rick Scheidt), Manhattan, Kan.; Karen DeLuccie (Joseph O'Hara), Independence, Mo.; Patricia DeLuccie Schmidt, St. Charles, Mo.; grandchildren, Ron, Robert and Hannah Schmidt; Eric and Nick Scheidt; and Thomas and MaryRose O'Hara; his sisters, Vivian Palazzi, Stuart, Fla.; and Mary Carole Boone (John Boone), Avoca; sisters-in-law, Fay Bewick, Clarks Summit; Ethel DeLucy, Scranton; and Louise DeLucy, Pittston; and numerous nieces and nephews.The funeral will be conducted on Monday with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Inurnment, Cathedral Cemetery, with full military honors, will follow.The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tom's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 15120 Chicago, IL 60693. Funeral Home Frank M. Regan Funeral Home

715 Linden St.

Scranton , PA 18510

(570) 344-6041 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force World War II Korean War Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.