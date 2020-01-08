Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-8345
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM
Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas (Tom) Smith


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas (Tom) Smith Obituary
Thomas (Tom) Smith, 64, of West Scranton, died Monday at Allied Hospice in Scranton. He was preceded in death by his devoted companion of 38 years, Elizabeth (Betty) Fox, on Oct. 12, 2018.

Born May 25, 1955, son of the late Clarence and Anna (Martin) Smith, Tom was a lifelong warehouse employee until his retirement.

Above all else, Tom's family came first, especially his grandchildren. The kindest, most caring and loving man you'd ever met, he was always there for anyone in need. He'll long be missed by his loved ones.

He is survived by his children, Christine Mitchell, Thomas Smith Jr. and Eugene Parish; siblings, Albert and Roseann Smith; stepchildren, Thomas Fox Sr., Tammy Fox and Bettylynn Fox; grandchildren, Shawn, Jeremiah, Anastasia, Brittany and Xavier; and nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by siblings, Charles and Francis Smith.

His family wishes to thank the entire staff of both Regional Hospital's ICU and Allied Hospice, and caregiver Bettyjane, for the tremendous care they collectively gave to Tom.

A memorial service will be held Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. at the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 1 p.m. until services. Visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -