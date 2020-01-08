|
Thomas (Tom) Smith, 64, of West Scranton, died Monday at Allied Hospice in Scranton. He was preceded in death by his devoted companion of 38 years, Elizabeth (Betty) Fox, on Oct. 12, 2018.
Born May 25, 1955, son of the late Clarence and Anna (Martin) Smith, Tom was a lifelong warehouse employee until his retirement.
Above all else, Tom's family came first, especially his grandchildren. The kindest, most caring and loving man you'd ever met, he was always there for anyone in need. He'll long be missed by his loved ones.
He is survived by his children, Christine Mitchell, Thomas Smith Jr. and Eugene Parish; siblings, Albert and Roseann Smith; stepchildren, Thomas Fox Sr., Tammy Fox and Bettylynn Fox; grandchildren, Shawn, Jeremiah, Anastasia, Brittany and Xavier; and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by siblings, Charles and Francis Smith.
His family wishes to thank the entire staff of both Regional Hospital's ICU and Allied Hospice, and caregiver Bettyjane, for the tremendous care they collectively gave to Tom.
A memorial service will be held Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. at the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 1 p.m. until services. Visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 8, 2020