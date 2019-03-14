Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Stewart Edgar Bracey. View Sign

Thomas Stewart Edgar Bracey, 97, of Taylor, died quietly, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, at the Riverside Rehab and Nursing Center, Taylor. His wife of 71 years is the former Ann Rachael Jones Bracey.



He was born in Ashland and was the son of the late Thomas and Clara Ann Schauffer Bracey. He was a graduate of Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and, before retirement, worked for Park Davis Pharmaceuticals, Andrew Browns Drugstore, Revco and Olexy Pharmacy. During WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, he served with the United States Air Force with the rank of lieutenant colonel. He was a member of the Church of God in Taylor, Acacia Lodge 579, F&AM, Taylor American Legion 306 and Taylor Hose Co. 1.



After missions as a bombardier and navigator, he led disaster planning and drills for Andrews AFB and managed the Andrews AFB Hospital.



Surviving are his wife, Ann; daughter, Lori Earl and her husband, JB (Exeter); daughter, Rebecca Krawczyk (Texas); son, Thomas and his wife, Michele (Taylor); and son, Robert and his wife, Neen (Taylor); 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a sister, Daris; and brother, Elwood.



The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Riverside Nursing Center and Acadia Hospice for the wonderful care given to their father.



The funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. from the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, with services by the Rev. Doug Hoeffner, pastor of the Church of God. Interment will be at Milwaukee Cemetery.



Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to Church of God, Center Street, Taylor, PA 18517; or to the Taylor Community Library, South Main Street, Taylor, PA 18517.





422 S Main St

Taylor , PA 18517

