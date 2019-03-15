Funeral services have been scheduled for Thomas Stewart Edgar Bracey, 97, Taylor, who died Tuesday at the Riverside Rehab and Nursing Center, Taylor.
The funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. from the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, with services by the Rev. Doug Hoeffner, pastor of the Church of God, and military honors by AMVETS Post 189. Interment will be at Milwaukee Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home, with services by American Legion Post 306 at 5:30; services by Taylor Hose Company 1 at 6; services by Acadia Lodge 579 F&AM at 6:30.
Memorial contributions may be made to Church of God, Center Street, Taylor, PA 18517; or to the Taylor Community Library, South Main Street, Taylor, PA 18517.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 15, 2019