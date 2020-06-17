Home

Thomas W. Brennan Obituary

Thomas W. Brennan, 62, succumbed after a courageous battle with leukemia on June 13.

Youngest of four children of Dolores "Dee" and James F. Brennan, Tom was a very kind, considerate, helpful brother that would do anything for you at a minute's notice. A private person who never sought the spotlight, it was never about himself. Tom loved music, listening and learning music, playing his guitar, collecting recordings. He loved reading and using the library to borrow books about many different subjects. Tom loved to learn, and had a self-taught education. He was a simple man of simple means. He had a dry sense of humor and liked to rib family members with his wit. Tom will be dearly missed. May the Lord Jesus Christ welcome him home with open arms.

Surviving are two sisters, Cathy Archibald and Donna DeCandis; and one brother, Jim Brennan.

Arrangements by Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.

Published in Scranton Times on June 17, 2020
