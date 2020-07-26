Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael P Glinsky Funeral Home Inc
129 Grant St
Olyphant, PA 18447
(570) 489-5661
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Michael P Glinsky Funeral Home Inc
129 Grant St
Olyphant, PA 18447
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish
Dickson City, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Czwartoski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas W. Czwartoski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas W. Czwartoski Obituary

Thomas W. Czwartoski, Dickson City, passed away Thursday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. His wife of 34 years is the former Donna Deitzer.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Walter and Anastasia Rukszcz Czwartoski, he was educated in the Scranton schools and was employed at Harper Collins before retirement. He attended St. Mary Visitation Church, Dickson city. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son, brother and nephew. He also loved and enjoyed playing with his two cats, Shadow and Lucky.

Surviving are a daughter, Erica; sisters, Rosalie and Evelyn; a brother, Walter; a grandson, Alex; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son, Chuck; his first wife, Barbara Singer; a sister, Eileen; and two nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 129 Grant St., Olyphant, Pa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 in the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Dickson City. Interment will be in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

Please visit www.glinsky

funeralhome.com for more information.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -