More Obituaries for Thomas Freethy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas W. Freethy

Thomas W. Freethy Obituary
Thomas W. Freethy, 67, of Clarksville, Tenn., formerly of Clarks Summit, Pa., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, after an illness.

Born in Scranton, husband of the late Donna Ayers Freethy, he was the son of the late Ray Freethy. He is survived by his mother, Betty Freethy; a daughter, Jill Marie Lopez, her husband, Andrew, and two granddaughters, Simone and Elyssa, of Colorado. Also surviving are two brothers, James, of Scranton; and Robert and his wife, Barbara, of Dalton, along with their sons, Michael, of Dalton; and Jason and wife, Melissa and their children, Aiden and Peyton, of Tunkhannock.

He graduated from Abington Heights High School and Lafayette College. He was employed by Bechtel Inc. for many years.

Funeral services will be private. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Schultz­ville, Pa.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 26, 2019
