Thomas W. Hamilton, 61, of Dickson City, died Sunday at home.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Joseph and Mabel Montgomery Hamilton, he was a graduate of Mid Valley High School. He worked at WEA Manufacturing in Olyphant before its closing and then for The Scranton Times. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and attending family events.
Surviving are a brother, Joseph Hamilton; two sisters, Susan Soldato and Ellen Dobreniecki; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a nephew, Jay Scott Parkyn.
Services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements, Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 5, 2019