Thomas W. Preston, 52, of Moosic, died Saturday evening at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.
Born in Scranton on June 22, 1966, son of Thomas J. Preston and the late Joan T. Paduck Preston, he was a 1984 graduate of Riverside High School and attended Penn State University. He was a 25-year employee of Federal Express as a courier. He was an avid sports fan and outdoorsman. He especially enjoyed fishing and watching sports on television.
Also surviving are sons, Carmen and Thomas; brother, William and his wife, Deborah Preston; nephews, William and Nicholas Preston; aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in Divine Mercy Parish Church, 312 Davis St., Scranton, with the Rev. Francis Pauselli officiating. Interment will be held at St. Mary of Czestochowa Cemetery, Moosic.
Friends may call Thursday from 9:30 until time of Mass. Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 5, 2019