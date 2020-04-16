|
|
Thomas Warpus, 69, of Dalton, died Monday night at Allied Hospice. He is survived by his wife, Maryann Warpus.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Paul and Alice Warpus. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served during the Vietnam War. He made his living and supported his family as a maintenance mechanic.
He is also survived by his son, Jason Warpus and his wife, Cathy, Scranton; daughter, Shiela Warpus, Scranton; brother, Richard Warpus and his wife, Linda, Springfield; sister, Christian Wilson, Tunkhannock; and grandchild, William Warpus.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 16, 2020