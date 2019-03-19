Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomassina E. Mascelli. View Sign

Thomassina E. Mascelli, 97, a resident of Scranton, and formerly of Carbondale and Dunmore, passed into eternal life on Saturday morning, March 16, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Inpatient Unit, Dunmore, surrounded by her loving family.



Her beloved husband was the late Armond I. Mascelli, who passed away on Sept. 21, 2006. Armond and Thomassina were blessed to share 61 beautiful years of marriage.



Born on May 22, 1921, in Scheggia e Pascelupo, a municipality in the Province of Perugia, Italy, Thomassina was the daughter of the late Andrea and Francesca (Filippini) Cinti. In 1928, at the age of 7, Thomassina immigrated with her family to the United States, entering through Ellis Island. Thomassina's name appears on the American Immigrant Wall of Honor at Ellis Island honoring the immigrants who entered through there. Eventually settling in Plains Twp., Thomassina was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, class of 1940. She went on to further her education at Wilkes-Barre Business College, and was also a graduate of Empire Beauty School, Wilkes-Barre.



As a young woman, Thomassina was employed as a controller for the former Continental Can Co., Wilkes-Barre. After her marriage to Armond, she became a devoted homemaker, lovingly tending to the daily needs of her family.



A faithful Catholic, Thomassina was a member of St. Paul's Roman Catholic Parish, Scranton.



Thomassina was an active and vibrant woman who always gave freely of herself in an effort to help others. She was a volunteer at the St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, Scranton, and was also a volunteer and member of the auxiliary at the former St. Joseph's Hospital, Carbondale. Following the passing of her husband, Thomassina resided for a few years at the Wesley Village Assisted Living, Jenkins Twp., where she volunteered in the gift shop and coordinated a card club for the residents.



A woman of many enjoyments, Thomassina enjoyed golfing with her husband and cooking her famous Italian dishes for her beloved family. Above all, her greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with her loved ones, most especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.



In addition to her parents, Andrea and Francesca Cinti; and her husband, Armond, Thomassina was preceded in death by her 4-year-old brother, Angelo Cinti; and her infant brother, John Cinti.



Thomassina is survived by her sons, Armond T. Mascelli and his wife, Kathleen, Alexandria, Va.; attorney John C. Mascelli and his wife, Catherine, Dunmore; and attorney James M. Mascelli and his wife, attorney Maureen



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Thomassina's Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated Friday, March 22, at 11 a.m. in St. Paul's Roman Catholic Parish, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton, with Monsignor Neil J. VanLoon, her pastor, officiating.



Interment with the rite of committal will follow in Italian Independent Cemetery, West Wyoming.



Family and friends are invited to call Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Parish, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Thomassina's memory to one of the following: the Armond and Thomassina Mascelli Scholarship Fund at the University of Scranton, c/o the University of Scranton Financial Aid Office, 800 Linden St., Scranton, PA 18510; St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

