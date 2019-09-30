|
Tiffany Lynn Brown, 32, of Blakely, died Wednesday at home.
Born July 14, 1987, in Texarkana, Texas, she was the daughter of Desiree Eames Brister, Carbondale, and the late Grady Paul Brown Jr.
She is also survived by three children, Gauge Burress, whom she shared with partner, Hank Burress Jr.; and Kaydince and Breyden Dean, whom she shared with her former partner, R. Matthew Dean; four brothers, Lance Brown, Abram Brister Sr., Seth Brister and Austin Brister; as well as loving in-laws, extended family and many lifelong friends.
A graveside service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Darling Cemetery, Kadar and Orwell Hill roads, Rome, Pa. A celebration of Tiffany's life and a time of fellowship will immediately follow at Emmanuel Brotherhood Church, 57 Main St., Rome.
Donations to honor Tiffany may be made in her name to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at https://afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/Tiffany-Brown-memorial
Arrangements by Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale. To share condolences with Tiffany's family, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 30, 2019