Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmine J & Louis C Parise Funeral Home & Crematory Service
89 Farview St
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-3640
Resources
More Obituaries for Tiffany Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tiffany Lynn Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tiffany Lynn Brown Obituary
Tiffany Lynn Brown, 32, of Blakely, died Wednesday at home.

Born July 14, 1987, in Texarkana, Texas, she was the daughter of Desiree Eames Brister, Carbondale, and the late Grady Paul Brown Jr.

She is also survived by three children, Gauge Burress, whom she shared with partner, Hank Burress Jr.; and Kaydince and Breyden Dean, whom she shared with her former partner, R. Matthew Dean; four brothers, Lance Brown, Abram Brister Sr., Seth Brister and Austin Brister; as well as loving in-laws, extended family and many lifelong friends.

A graveside service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Darling Cemetery, Kadar and Orwell Hill roads, Rome, Pa. A celebration of Tiffany's life and a time of fellowship will immediately follow at Emmanuel Brotherhood Church, 57 Main St., Rome.

Donations to honor Tiffany may be made in her name to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at https://afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/Tiffany-Brown-memorial

Arrangements by Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale. To share condolences with Tiffany's family, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tiffany's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now