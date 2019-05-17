Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tillie Albini. View Sign Service Information Albini Funeral Home 1003 Church St Jessup , PA 18434 (570)-489-1152 Send Flowers Obituary

Tillie Albini, 97, Jessup, died Tuesday at home. She was the wife of Arthur A. Albini, who died Sept. 6, 1999.



Born and raised on East Scott Street, in the Fern Hill section of Olyphant, the seventh of 13 children, "Tekla" was the daughter of the late Metro and Anna Sucheniak Krenitsky. A graduate of Olyphant High School class of 1939, as a young woman, she worked in Cosmo's Drug Store, Murphy's Men's Shop and St. Cyril's Dance Hall, in Olyphant, where she met her future husband. Following her marriage in February 1945, she resided on Church Street in Jessup, where she helped her husband begin his funeral home business and has remained a fixture "at the desk" for over 65 years. She was a member of Queen of Angels Parish, Jessup, and the Jade Club.



Tillie enjoyed playing cards with her good friends of the Jade Club: Olga, Norma, Lil and Ceil. She loved Sunday family get-togethers, where she excelled in preparing, not only Italian food, but many Ukrainian dishes as well. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Daystrom/Weston Components, in Archbald.



A special thank you to Dr. Wayne Weston; Dr. David Lohin; HHCP & Hospice; pharmacist Robert Stine; and all their staff for helping us in our time of need.



Surviving are her daughters, Audrey Archer and husband, Frank; Cynthia Howanitz and husband, George "Dutch"; and Lorraine Polidori and husband, Bob; her five grandchildren, George Howanitz and wife, Eileen; Holly Quill and husband, Donovan; Jay Howanitz and wife, Holly; Danielle Matarazzo and husband, Frank; and Jennifer Smolko and husband, John; her 12 great-grandchildren, Dylan, Adam and Addison Howanitz; Caden, Emmet and Annelyse Quill; Dutch William Howanitz; Pellegrino, Liliana and Francesca Matarazzo; and Tyler and Olivia Tillie Smolko; a sister, Helen Brojack; three brothers, Peter and wife, Gloria; William; and Myron and wife, Barbara Krenitsky; her dear friend, Ceil Pantano; nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Kiehart and Jean Barkofsky; and six brothers, Michael, Nicholas, Thomas, Joseph, Ted and John Krenitsky.



The funeral will be Monday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Queen of Angels Parish, in St. Michael's Church, First Avenue, Jessup. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.



Family and friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Anyone attending the funeral is asked to please go directly to the church on Monday morning.



Memorial contributions may be made to Queen of Angels Parish, 605 Church St., Jessup, PA 18434; or to St. John's Cemetery, P.O. Box 122, Archbald, PA 18403.



Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.

